Multiple people stabbed after banquet hall fight in North York
Toronto police say at least three people have been stabbed after a fight broke out at a North York banquet hall.
Officers responded at around 1:20 a.m. to a private event at a banquet hall in the area of Finch Avenue West and Chesswood Drive.
Investigators said a man was found with serious stab wounds and was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition has since been upgraded to serious and is now stabilized.
A second victim was also located at the scene with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while a third victim showed up at hospital a short time later from the same event. Their condition is currently unknown.
Police said two men arrested at the scene are in custody. There’s no word on any charges.
