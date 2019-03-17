Crime
March 17, 2019 9:04 am

Multiple people stabbed after banquet hall fight in North York

Toronto police say multiple people were stabbed after a fight occurred at a North York banquet hall.

Toronto police say at least three people have been stabbed after a fight broke out at a North York banquet hall.

Officers responded at around 1:20 a.m. to a private event at a banquet hall in the area of Finch Avenue West and Chesswood Drive.

Investigators said a man was found with serious stab wounds and was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition has since been upgraded to serious and is now stabilized.

A second victim was also located at the scene with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while a third victim showed up at hospital a short time later from the same event. Their condition is currently unknown.

Police said two men arrested at the scene are in custody. There’s no word on any charges.

