March 16, 2019

Winnipeg man rolls up the rim to win $5K prepaid gift card

By Reporter  Global News

Gilbert Gautron at the Tim Horton's on Killarney Avenue.

Michael Draven / Global News
One lucky Winnipegger is $5,000 dollars richer thanks to a cup of coffee.

Gilbert Gautron ordered a coffee at Tim Hortons on Killarney Avenue to discover he had won a CIBC prepaid credit card.

“I was just sitting over here having a coffee,” Gautron said. “It felt good knowing there’s not many winners in Winnipeg.

“The odds of winning in Winnipeg are pretty slim, especially $5,000.”

Gautron says he plans to buy a new bedroom set with his winnings.

