Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May makes three stops in Manitoba

Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May is speaking in three different communities across Manitoba.

She made stops in Brandon, Portage la Prairie, and Winnipeg.

The events are part of her Community Matters Tour that will stop in all of Canada’s major cities ahead of this fall’s federal election.

May answered questions from a full house at the Park Theater on Osborne Street this afternoon.

After spending a day in the province, she says Manitoba has been vocal about many different federal issues.

“People are concerned about our health care system, and how we maintain it as a public health care system, what do we do about rising drug prices?”

She fielded questions from audience members as part of the event.

“Everywhere we go across Canada, we hear that Canadians want solutions to the climate crisis,” she explained.

She also had a strong opinion about pollution in Lake Winnipeg.

May said that for years, the federal government has failed to find a proper clean up solution, and that creating a plan for one of Canada’s largest bodies of fresh water is becoming more important.