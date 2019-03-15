After New Zealand terror attacks, Lethbridge community gathered at mosque in show of solidarity

What was supposed to be a calm and spiritual day of prayer for many in the Lethbridge community quickly turned into a day of tragedy, after receiving the news of a mass shooting at two mosques in New Zealand.

“Its very hard to explain what’s going on inside me and all the Muslims here in Lethbridge,” said Abdel Basat Aborawi, president of the Lethbridge Muslim Association. “It’s a mixture; you can’t simply explain it.”

Basat showed strength and solidarity for all who have reached out to him, either with questions or just needing support.

“We have to give them the message that we are not scared of them, and the same time we have to be careful,” Basat added.

For the Almazloums, the news has impacted their family in more than one way.

“Every time I saw him shooting one guy, one brother or one sister, I imagined that I was one of those guys,” said Mohammad Almazloum, a member of the Lethbridge Muslim community.

It’s a fear many are facing around the world.

“Even my kids, when knew the news or heard about it from me and my husband, they were so scared, so afraid to come to the mosque,” said May Almazloum.

In an effort to overcome the tragedy, May leans on the reason that brings her to mosque, on a day where many would rather just stay home.

“My faith gives me strength to cope ad adapt and be a person who’s able to support other people in my community,” May added.

In response to the mass shooting in New Zealand, the Lethbridge Islamic Centre will be increasing its security presence, stating it’s not a reactive measure but a proactive measure.