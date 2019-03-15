Politics
March 15, 2019 5:17 pm

Province to spend $150M on repairs to 99-year-old Legislative Building

By Online Journalist  Global News

The province announced Friday they will be spending $150 million on repairs to the Legislative building over the next 15 years.

Getty Images
The Manitoba Legislative Building is getting some serious money for maintenance and repairs.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding announced Friday that $10 million will go into restoration of the iconic structure each year for the next 15 years.

The historic building will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2020.

Fielding said the Province has deferred funding for far too long, and it has led to a need for more urgent and costly upgrades.

“The Manitoba Legislative Building opened in July 1920 and it’s our responsibility to ensure it stands for another 100 years,” said Fielding.

“We’re making the maintenance of this historic building a priority and providing funding to reduce its operating costs over the long term.”

The first phase of work will include masonry repairs and revitalization of the north side of the building, as well as some main entrance improvements. The province said it’s hoping to have that work completed in time for the centennial.

The province is also planning for the building’s long-term future, with an annual $2.5 million earmarked for ongoing maintenance, beginning in 2034, after the initial 15 years are up.

“This is a building that belongs to all Manitobans, and we want to be transparent and accountable to the public about the need for this important work,” said Fielding.

“We will ensure timely and appropriate repairs are done to restore and preserve the building for future generations.”

Major repairs in recent years have included roof work in 2010, reconstructing the skylight over the main staircase in 2012, as well as the well-publicized restoration of the Golden Boy back in 2002.

LEG_goldenBoy

The Golden Boy, perhaps the Legislative building’s most notable artifact.

Brittany Greenslade / Global News
Image from iOS (24)

Inside the tower at the Manitoba Legislature.

Brittany Greenslade / Global News
LEG_metal fittings

Pieces shown were removed from the century-old building because they were at risk of falling off.

Brittany Greenslade / Global News
LEG_limestone pieces

Pieces shown were removed from the century-old building because they were at risk of falling off.

Brittany Greenslade / Global News
LEG_statues

The Legislature is home to intricate stone statues and carvings.

Brittany Greenslade / Global News
LEG_sphynx

The Legislature is home to some surprising stone statues.

Brittany Greenslade / Global News

