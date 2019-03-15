Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested near Brighton, Ont.

OPP have found and arrested a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Northumberland OPP say they arrested 34-year-old Stephen Andrew Dunkley near Brighton, Ont., during a traffic stop.

READ MORE: OPP looking for federal offender known to visit Belleville, Peterborough areas

On March 10, police stopped a grey 2010 GMC Sierra pickup truck on Applewood Drive. The driver of the truck allegedly confessed to police that the truck was stolen and that he was wanted for violating the conditions of his parole.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from Stirling, Ont., on March 5.

Dunkley was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of methamphetamine and possession of break-in instruments.

WATCH: Police seeking warrant for UK youth’s arrest responsible for Kingston school lockdowns

OPP also arrested a passenger in the vehicle, Ginny Ellis, 29, of Quinte West. She was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.

Both appeared in court for bail. Dunkley was held while Ellis was released on bail.