Missing person found deceased in City of Kawartha Lakes

Foul play is not suspected after the body of a reported missing person was found in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday morning.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say on Thursday around 11 p.m. they launched an investigation into a missing person.

READ MORE: Police locate Peterborough man last seen in December 2018

The investigation continued throughout the night, according to Insp. Will Herbert.

Around 9:10 a.m., a man was found deceased in the area of Stoney Creek Road near Highway 35 in the former Ops Township, about 12 kilometres south of Lindsay.

The missing person has been located deceased. A death investigation is ongoing, although foul play is not suspected. The public is asked to contact Detective Constable Hagarty at 705-324-5252 with any information about this incident. — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) March 15, 2019

“It is believed to be the body of the 58-year-old missing person,” said Herbert. “The investigation is continuing, although foul play is not suspected.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.