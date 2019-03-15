Traffic
March 15, 2019 11:06 am
Updated: March 15, 2019 11:07 am

Section of westbound Perimeter closed due to serious collision

Manitoba RCMP are urging drivers to avoid an area of the Perimeter Highway after a serious collision Friday morning.

Police said both westbound lanes of the Perimeter between Pembina Highway and Waverley Street are closed, and delays are expected for an extended period.

Global News will share for more information as it becomes available.

