Section of westbound Perimeter closed due to serious collision
A A
Manitoba RCMP are urging drivers to avoid an area of the Perimeter Highway after a serious collision Friday morning.
Police said both westbound lanes of the Perimeter between Pembina Highway and Waverley Street are closed, and delays are expected for an extended period.
Global News will share for more information as it becomes available.
WATCH: Late winter storm slows travel on Manitoba highways
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.