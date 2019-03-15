Flood watch issued for City of Kawartha Lakes

A flood watch is in effect for the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Kawartha Conservation issued the watch on Friday morning for its watershed jurisdiction after recent precipitation and snowmelt combined with frozen ground conditions have resulted in significant runoff.

READ MORE: Minor flooding potential in Peterborough area with heavy rain in the forecast

Over the last 24 hours, Kawartha Conservation says the area has received five to 15 mm of precipitation with a temperature high of 10 C.

“Water levels in local rivers and streams are currently rapidly increasing or peaking and exceeding their bankfull conditions in multiple locations,” stated Kawartha Conservation. “Smaller steams are responding faster, while it takes longer for larger watercourses to react.”

Kawartha Conservation has issued a flood watch for the area of #KawarthaLakes starting today until March 19. Read the full notice, including more information and how to prepare for flood season, on our website https://t.co/a04joA3cF5 pic.twitter.com/DH8GY3aarc — City of Kawartha Lakes (@kawarthalakes) March 15, 2019

The conservation authority says some flooding has already occurred in low-lying areas and areas adjacent to streams and road ditches. Rapid deterioration of ice cover has also been observed.

As a result, Kawartha Conservation says all watercourses should be considered “extremely dangerous” and is warning residents to stay away from all water bodies and riverbanks, ice cover and structures such as bridges, culverts and dams.

“Children should be warned of dangerous conditions and caregivers should maintain a close watch on children who are outside,” stated the conservation.

READ MORE: Firefighter rescues dog from icy Otonabee River in Peterborough

Trent-Severn Waterway officials will be adjusting dam settings throughout the system when the situation warrants. Staff from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are monitoring water levels of the Burnt and Gull rivers. Residents with concerns along those rivers are asked to contact the MNRF office in Minden at 705-286-5207 or visit the City of Kawartha Lakes website.

Kawartha Conservation says as precipitation moves out of the region later Friday and the air temperature returns to below freezing, it is expected that water levels will stabilize and start declining.

The flood watch will remain in effect until Monday.