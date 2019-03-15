Pedestrian stuck by vehicle at Oxford and Wharncliffe intersection

A person walking at a busy intersection south of Western University has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

London police confirm a female pedestrian was involved in a crash with a vehicle at the Oxford Street West and Wharncliffe Road North intersection around 8:55 a.m. Friday.

Officials weren’t able to provide information about the victim’s injuries, or her condition.

The northbound lanes of Wharncliffe Road are blocked, and police are asking drivers to stay away from the area as they conduct an investigation.

More to come.