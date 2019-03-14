Henderson traffic stop leads to seizure of meth, fentanyl, cash and more

Winnipeg police seized drugs, cash, and weapons at a Henderson Highway traffic stop Tuesday.

Police said they stopped a sedan in the Elmwood area after they noticed it was travelling without plates. When they pulled the car over, they noticed pepper spray.

Both the driver and passenger were detained and a search uncovered $600 of meth, $3,000 of fentanyl, $4,185 in cash, a small quantity of cannabis, as well as packaging material, a scale, and weapons.

READ MORE: Winnipeg driver dinged for weapons, meth, and more after stolen car chase

The driver, a 32-year-old woman, and the male passenger, 35, were charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, weapon possession, possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Both were released on a promise to appear.

WATCH: ‘Illicit drugs draw no borders’: WPS says drugs in all areas of city