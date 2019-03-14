U.S. House votes for Mueller report to be made public in non-binding gesture

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a non-binding resolution on Thursday calling for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming report on his probe into Russia’s role in the 2016 election to be released to Congress and the public.

READ MORE: Democrats could face tough, long court battle to get Mueller report publicly released

The 420-0 House vote, with four conservative Republican lawmakers voting “present,” put pressure on U.S. Attorney General William Barr, to whom Mueller will submit the report when it is done, to make it public, though it does not force him to do so.

WATCH BELOW: More investigations targeting Trump as Mueller report looms

Mueller has been investigating since May 2017 whether Trump’s campaign conspired with Moscow and whether the president has unlawfully sought to obstruct the probe. Trump has denied collusion and obstruction. Russia has denied election interference. Mueller has not indicated when he will complete the report.

WATCH BELOW: Trump takes Putin at his word that Russia didn’t meddle in election

Justice Department regulations governing the appointment of special counsels give Barr latitude in deciding how much of the report to made public. Those rules require him to notify the top Democrats and Republicans on the House and Senate judiciary committees after Mueller completes his probe.

The rules do not require release of the report, but also do not explicitly prevent Barr from giving the entire document to Congress.

WATCH BELOW: Trump says Barr will decide on release of Mueller report

It was not clear whether the Senate, controlled by Trump’s fellow Republicans, will take up the measure. Bipartisan Senate legislation calling for the report to be made public has stalled. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office had no comment.

The resolution, introduced last week by the heads of six House oversight committees that are investigating Trump, calls on Barr to make public everything in the Mueller report that is not expressly prohibited by law and to provide the entire document to Congress.

The vote by the Democratic-controlled House put Republican lawmakers on record about support of broad disclosure of a report on an investigation that Trump has called a “witch hunt” led by “thugs.”

WATCH BELOW: ‘I don’t believe Robert Mueller would be involved in a witch hunt,’ Barr said at confirmation hearing

Four members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, a group strongly allied with Trump, were the lawmakers who voted “present.” The four were Representatives Justin Amash, Matt Gaetz, Thomas Massie and Paul Gosar.

Seven lawmakers – four Democrats and three Republicans – did not vote.