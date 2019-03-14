Former British soldier faces murder charges for Bloody Sunday killings in Northern Ireland

A former British soldier faces six charges, including two counts of murder, in connection with the deaths of 13 civil rights protesters in Northern Ireland more than 40 years ago, during an event known as Bloody Sunday.

The soldier, a member of the Parachute Regiment’s 1st battalion, will be charged with counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Officials declined to charge another 16 former soldiers, citing insufficient evidence.

The charges follow a decade-long investigation that concluded soldiers killed unarmed demonstrators who were protesting Britain’s detention of suspected Irish nationalists.

The incident happened on Jan. 30, 1972, in Bogside, a nationalist area of Londonderry. Thirteen people were killed, 14 were wounded and one of the wounded later died. The victims were all unarmed Catholics.

The victims’ families have called for justice, while supporters of the soldiers say it’s unfair for them to face charges decades after the events.

