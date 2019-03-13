Arrest made in Lake Country home invasion: RCMP

A man has been reportedly arrested in connection to a home invasion in Lake Country last month.

Lake Country RCMP say that Alec Ambrosius Roberts was arrested on March 11 and has been charged with one count of break and enter and one count of assault with a weapon.

The home invasion took place along the 11300 block of Pretty Road on Feb. 28.

Police say Roberts was remanded into custody and will appear in Kelowna court via video on Thursday, March 14.

Police also released a photo of a second suspect and are asking the public to contact them if they have any information regarding this incident.

“Police are releasing a photo of a second suspect in hopes that someone can identify this male,” said Kelowna RCMP Cst. Lesley Smith. “Anyone with information that can assist this investigation is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.”