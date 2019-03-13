Corus Entertainment executive Troy Reeb to receive honorary degree from Lethbridge College

Troy Reeb, the executive vice president of broadcast networks for Corus Entertainment, will be given an honorary Bachelor of Applied Arts degree from Lethbridge College.

Reeb, who grew up in Westlock, Alta., was just 16 when he first attended the college. He graduated from the Communication Arts-Broadcast Journalism program in 1988.

“When somebody tells you you’re getting an honorary degree, the first thought that went through my head is: ‘That’s usually for really important people,'” Reeb said with a smile.

“It’s obviously a tremendous honour, especially coming from an institution that I take a lot of personal pride in.

“It is a college that has long offered this great blend of both academic and practical learning. I treasure what it gave to me.”

Reeb began his career at a radio station in his hometown. He then worked in various reporting and anchoring jobs, including as a parliamentary reporter in Ottawa and later, as Global News’ Washington bureau chief.

He later moved into the executive leadership team at Corus/Global. In his current position, Reeb oversees 15 local news stations, 44 specialty TV stations, 39 radio stations and online platforms and apps.

“Little did I know, when I stepped into my first journalism job, the kind of tremendous change — the shift to online, the development of streaming, the globalization of the information sphere we live in — the kind of change we’d see,” Reeb said.

“I know that young people who are graduating now are going to see similar change and, as I was, they will be well-equipped to handle those changes because of the kind of practical and academic learning that Lethbridge (College) is giving them.”

Along the way, Reeb sponsored a unique internship for communications students. Every year, for the past 13 years, a Lethbridge College student is selected to accompany Reeb as he works at Corus TV and radio stations in Toronto and Ottawa.

“It’s an honour to be able to come back and share with students my experiences, my own personal career path, and why I believe there is still — for all the talk about the challenges to journalism — a really strong and bright path for people looking to get into this business today,” Reeb said.

“Troy has re-defined the definition of success when it comes to a Lethbridge College alumnus,” said Paula Burns, Lethbridge College president and CEO. “From his roots at Lethbridge College, he has skillfully climbed his way to the top of his industry.

“All the while, his commitment to southern Alberta and our college has only grown as a partner, philanthropist, industry resource and mentor to new generations of faculty and students.”

The honorary degree will be presented at the convocation ceremony at Enmax Centre on April 26.

Global News reporter and anchor Quinn Ohler will be recognized the night before at the college’s annual Honouring Excellence event.

Reeb will be the 19th person to receive an honorary degree from Lethbridge College since the first award was given in 1986.

Global News is a property of Corus Entertainment.