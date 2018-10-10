Alberta entrepreneur, ‘Dragon’s Den’ star Arlene Dickinson to receive University of Lethbridge honorary degree

Alberta entrepreneur Arlene Dickinson is set to receive an honorary doctor of laws degree from the University of Lethbridge (U of L) during Saturday’s convocation.

The U of L is celebrating the Dragon’s Den star’s “entrepreneurial spirit, positive attitude and forthrightness.”

“Arlene Dickinson is an outstanding example of a fearless entrepreneur who recognized opportunity and achieved great success through her exceptional business acumen,” said Janice Varzari, the university’s chancellor, in a press release.

“She has since made the most of that success by giving back to society as a generous philanthropist and serving as an inspiration to countless Canadians looking to make their own mark in the business world,” she added.

Dickinson is known as a venture capitalist and the CEO of Venture Communications, a marketing agency based in Calgary. In her two years off from the Den, Dickinson launched District Ventures Capital, a fund for health-based businesses; District Ventures, Canada’s first accelerator for those businesses; and the District Ventures and IBM Innovation Space, a tech hub that connects entrepreneurs.

The 62-year-old mother of four has received the Pinnacle Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal. She is also the author of the books Persuasion and All In, and an honorary captain of the Royal Canadian Navy.