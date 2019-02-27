Global Edmonton’s Quinn Ohler wins Lethbridge College Rising Star alumni award

A well-known face to Global Edmonton viewers and readers has been honoured with a prestigious alumni award from Lethbridge College.

News reporter and anchor Quinn Ohler is the recipient of this year’s Rising Star award from Lethbridge College.

The Rising Star award is given to someone who, within 10 years of graduating from Lethbridge College, has “left trails of success as they hurtle above the crowd to claim their places as driven innovators in their professions.”

The person who receives the award each year is someone who demonstrates innovativeness alongside their success, the college said.

“I’m humbled. I thought maybe they called the wrong person when they told me,” Ohler said.

“I’m thankful to Lethbridge College for giving me the start and Global News for giving me the opportunity to chase my dreams.”

Ohler grew up on a farm near Stavely, Alta. She graduated from Lethbridge College’s Communications Arts program in 2009.

In 2009, Lethbridge College awarded Ohler the Troy Reeb Distinguished Alumni Internship, which took her to Global Toronto and Global National, where she worked alongside some of the network’s finest.

She worked at CJOC radio and Global Lethbridge before making the move to Global Edmonton in 2011, where she currently works as an anchor and reporter.

“From the beginning of her career, Quinn has distinguished herself for her dogged pursuit of compelling stories and critical information, her curiosity and her genuine respect for the audience she serves,” Global Edmonton managing editor Kerry Powell said.

“Grit? She’s got it. Determination and perseverance? In spades. And I can assure you she is held in highest esteem by both colleagues and competitors in our business.”

Ohler is also extremely active in the community, emceeing and participating in many charitable and community events. She’s on the boards of the Alberta Diabetes Foundation and the Mental Rescue Society, a not-for-profit focused on raising funds and awareness for mental health.

For the past two years, she has helped coordinate the Great Stair Climb fundraiser for Momentum Walk-In Counselling, which honoured her with one of its inaugural mental health awards in 2018.

In an effort to help and support others, Ohler is also very open about living with Type 1 diabetes.