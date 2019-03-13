Trent University names Stephen Stohn its next chancellor

Entertainment lawyer, award-winning producer, songwriter and author Stephen Stohn will be installed as the next chancellor of Trent University during convocation ceremonies in June.

As the executive producer of the Degrassi television franchise, Stohn is only the second Trent alumnus to hold the position in the institution’s 55-year history.

Trent University’s 12th chancellor was approved by the University Senate on Tuesday.

“The unique guiding principles of Trent have been foundational to my life,” said Stohn.

“The formal and the informal learning opportunities that I look back on propelled my own career but are even more important for students today as formative and needed tools to help confront and adapt to our rapidly changing economic, political and social times. In coming back as chancellor, I’m delighted that I will be promulgating these special qualities of Trent and, like we did through Degrassi, mentoring young people to become better citizens of Canada and the world and energizing projects that will leave a legacy,” he added.

Stohn graduated from Trent University in 1969 with a bachelor of arts in philosophy and economics.

Stohn also founded the Trent Arthur newspaper and Trent Radio.

“For decades, Trent has been fortunate to be associated with Stephen Stohn’s successes and generosity,” said Dr. Leo Groarke, president and vice-chancellor of Trent University.

“His accomplishments include initiatives he pioneered as a Trent student, an enormously successful career as an entertainment lawyer and his continued commitment to our students and community. He brings a breadth of experience and knowledge to the position of chancellor and combines it with a passion for Trent that is contagious,” added Groarke.