Hamilton woman arrested after allegedly failing to identify herself to police

Hamilton police are reminding motorists that under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act, a driver must identify themselves when asked to do so by a police officer during an investigation.

The reminder comes after officers arrested a 50-year-old woman who allegedly failed to obey orders from police.

On Monday night, police were in the area of Queenston Road and Parkdale Avenue South when officers say they saw the driver of a grey Ford Focus throw a handful of garbage out of the window onto the roadway and continue driving.

Police initiated a traffic stop as a result. However, authorities say that not only did the driver refuse to provide documents as requested by the officer, she allegedly became argumentative, put up her window and drove away.

Police followed the vehicle until it stopped at a residence in the area of Greenhill Avenue and Bunker Hill Drive, where officers say that they once again attempted to obtain information from the driver, who allegedly failed to comply a second time.

When instructed to exit the vehicle, the driver allegedly refused and kept her vehicle running. As a result, police say officers smashed the woman’s window and removed the keys from the ignition. According to police, the woman then produced a second set of keys.

A 50-year-old Hamilton woman was arrested for allegedly failing to identify herself and was also issued several tickets.

