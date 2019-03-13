Mirabel police investigating alleged attempted break-in

Mirabel police are investigating after receiving a call about a suspected home invasion Tuesday night.
Officers say five people allegedly tried to break into a home on des Cascades Street.
The would-be home invaders apparently tried to force open the back door, but ran away after triggering the home alarm system.
Police say they are hoping footage from a security camera will help them identify the individuals.
They note that no one was injured in the incident.
