Crime
March 13, 2019 10:45 am

Mirabel police investigating alleged attempted break-in

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Mirabel police are investigating after receiving a call about a suspected home invasion.

A A

Mirabel police are investigating after receiving a call about a suspected home invasion Tuesday night.

Officers say five people allegedly tried to break into a home on des Cascades Street.

READ MORE: Man arrested in Mirabel for alleged hate speech

The would-be home invaders apparently tried to force open the back door, but ran away after triggering the home alarm system.

Police say they are hoping footage from a security camera will help them identify the individuals.

They note that no one was injured in the incident.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
attempted break-in Mirabel
Home alarm system
Mirabel
Mirabel break-in
Mirabel home invasion
Mirabel police
Security Footage

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.