Mirabel police investigating alleged attempted break-in

Mirabel police are investigating after receiving a call about a suspected home invasion Tuesday night.

Officers say five people allegedly tried to break into a home on des Cascades Street.

The would-be home invaders apparently tried to force open the back door, but ran away after triggering the home alarm system.

Police say they are hoping footage from a security camera will help them identify the individuals.

They note that no one was injured in the incident.