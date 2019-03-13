Civic election fraud investigation almost over: Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP say it’s been nearly seven months, but they are finally getting close to finishing up their report for Crown counsel into alleged fraud in last fall’s civic election.

Corporal Elenore Sturko says once the report is wrapped up, it will be sent to Crown counsel for consideration and possible charges.

“Our officers are finishing what’s been a lengthy investigation and a complex investigation, and are now preparing to hand over the results of that investigation to the BC Prosecution Service for their review and we hope to have those reports to Crown counsel submitted by the end of this month.”

“This has been a long and complex investigation,” Sturko said.

A few weeks before the fall municipal election, anti-crime group Wake Up Surrey filed a complaint with the RCMP, alleging that vote-buying was taking place and the misuse of absentee ballots.

Then, just days before the Oct. 20, 2018, vote, the RCMP said 67 or 73 of applications to city hall to vote by mail were found to be fraudulent.