4 seriously injured after head-on crash northeast of Toronto

Four people were transported to hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle crash northeast of Toronto.

Emergency crews responded to a call just before 6 a.m. Wednesday at Steeles Avenue East and Sewells Road.

READ MORE: 2 treated for minor injuries after plane crash at Markham’s Buttonville Airport

Toronto paramedics said three men in their 50s were transported to hospital with serious injuries. A woman in her 50s was also taken to a trauma centre in serious, potentially critical condition.

Toronto police said five vehicles were involved in the head-on crash. Authorities said the female victim had to be extricated from her vehicle.

READ MORE: Toronto police launch ‘zero-tolerance’ March Break pedestrian safety blitz

There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision.

Steeles Avenue is closed to traffic in the area for the investigation.

Serious collision at Steeles Ave and Sewell’s Rd. 5 vehicles involved. Female victim had to be extricated ^bm https://t.co/lwgvQnpGYG — TPS Traffic Services (@TrafficServices) March 13, 2019