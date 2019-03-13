4 seriously injured after head-on crash northeast of Toronto
Four people were transported to hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle crash northeast of Toronto.
Emergency crews responded to a call just before 6 a.m. Wednesday at Steeles Avenue East and Sewells Road.
Toronto paramedics said three men in their 50s were transported to hospital with serious injuries. A woman in her 50s was also taken to a trauma centre in serious, potentially critical condition.
Toronto police said five vehicles were involved in the head-on crash. Authorities said the female victim had to be extricated from her vehicle.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision.
Steeles Avenue is closed to traffic in the area for the investigation.
