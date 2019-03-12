Vernon branch of CMHA to host suicide grief support sessions

The Vernon branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association says it will be hosting free support group sessions for people who have lost someone to suicide.

The support sessions will run weekly, for eight weeks, from March 20 to May 8.

“After a traumatic event, it’s normal to have a range of experiences, from feelings of anger, depression and loneliness, to physical symptoms like headaches or an upset stomach,” said CMHA Vernon and District branch director Julia Payson.

“When we lose someone to suicide, grief can be even more complicated and intense. While everybody reacts uniquely, we all need to know that there is help and we are not alone. After losing someone, everyone needs to be treated with compassion and have their experiences respected.”

The meetings will take place every Wednesday, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., starting March 20.

The Vernon branch says the meetings will provide an opportunity to discuss and share feelings and experiences, including the impact of guilt, anger and regret, coping as a family and building a support network.

Payson said the suicide loss support groups are facilitated by CMHA staff and volunteers who have received specialized training in suicide grief support.

The Vernon branch says pre-registration is required for the support sessions because space is limited. For more information, contact Paula at 250-542-3114, ext. 236, or email: sgsg.vernon@cmha.bc.ca