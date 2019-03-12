York Regional Police investigating after couple found dead in Richmond Hill apartment

York Region homicide detectives say they are investigating after a husband and wife were found dead inside their Richmond Hill apartment on Monday night.

Police said they were called around 8:40 p.m. to a condo building on Clarissa Drive, near Yonge Street and Weldrick Road East, just North of 16th Avenue, after two people were found dead inside their apartment.

Police said callers reported the incident upon finding their family members deceased inside the apartment. Investigators said the callers went to the building after being unable to get in touch with the two victims.

Police identified the victims as 68-year-old Sara Cimerman and 73-year-old Efraim Cimerman.

Officers said there were no signs of forced entry and investigators do not believe there are any suspects.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. A post-mortem is scheduled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865.