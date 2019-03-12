Crime
March 12, 2019 1:37 pm
Updated: March 12, 2019 1:38 pm

Barrie man charged with impaired driving after traffic stop in Springwater: OPP

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Nick Westoll/Global News
A man from Barrie has been charged with impaired driving after a traffic stop in Springwater Township, police say.

Huronia West OPP say on Monday just before 10 p.m., a vehicle was stopped on George Johnston Road.

Police say officers determined the driver was allegedly operating while under the influence of alcohol.

Officers say 44-year-old John Osborne from Barrie was charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80 milligrams or more.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood on April 2.

