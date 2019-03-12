Homeowners in Saskatoon urged to prepare for spring melt

Temperatures are set to rise above the freezing mark in Saskatoon this week.

With the big shift in temperature, the inevitable snowmelt that follows can cause flooding problems for homeowners.

City of Saskatoon officials said there are steps to take to reduce the risk of spring flooding.

Removing snow from the foundations of homes and keeping catch basins clear are keys as thawing occurs said Galen Heinrichs, the city’s water engineering manager.

“If you can keep water away from the first six feet around your house that’s the first most important thing,” Heinrichs explained on Monday.

He said another step is to extend eaves troughs away from houses.

“Make sure water isn’t building up against your house because that will seep right into your basement if allowed to do that,” Heinrichs said.

Keeping water paths clear is also important, along with ensuring drainage access is open to yards and streets, Heinrichs added.

The Saskatchewan Water Security Agency said in its March 2019 report that runoff is expected to be average or below average for much of the province.