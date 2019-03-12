Tiger-Cats sign 4 international free agents with NFL experience

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed four international free agents; defensive back Dante Blackmon, wide receiver Dontre Wilson, running back Darius Victor, and defensive end Tobenna Okeke.

Blackmon, 25, most recently appeared in three games for the Tiger-Cats in 2017, recording two defensive tackles and one special teams tackle. The five-foot-11, 185-pound native of Covington, Georgia, signed as an undrafted free agent and attended training camp with the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League in 2017.

Blackmon became the first Kennesaw State University player in school history to sign with an NFL team. Blackmon played two seasons with the Owls (2015-16), posting 50 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, 17 passes defended and eight interceptions — one of which he returned for a 57-yard touchdown — and led the Big South in 2016 with six interceptions.

Wilson, 24, served time on the BC Lions’ practice roster in 2018 but did not play. The 5-10, 185-pound, native of DeSoto, Texas, spent time with the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers over parts of the last two seasons (2017-18). The Ohio State University product played 38 games over four seasons (2013-16) with the Buckeyes at running back and wide receiver, recording 65 carries for 428 rushing yards and two touchdowns, 77 receptions for 925 yards and 10 touchdowns, and adding 31 punt returns for 243 yards and 53 kickoff returns for 1,280 yards.

Wilson received the “Mr. Football Award” in 2012 before embarking on his career at Ohio State.

Victor, 24, spent time with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals in 2018 after signing as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2017. Prior to turning pro, the five-foot-eight, 209-pound native of Hyattsville, Maryland, played four seasons at Towson University (2013-16).

Victor appeared in 39 games for Tigers, recording 637 carries for 3,309 yards and 41 rushing touchdowns, while adding 20 receptions for 141 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Checkout my highlight tape. God has given me the ability I would like to share it with you all #KG1st #BlessAllPpl🙏🏾https://t.co/EAudaG8UNk pic.twitter.com/qni3wOqGDL — Darius Vito (@yungvitov) December 21, 2016

Okeke, 22, signed as an undrafted free agent and attended training camp with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans in 2018, before being released Sept. 1. The six-foot-three, 245-pound native of Missouri City, Texas, played 38 games over four seasons at California State University, Fresno (2014-17).

Okeke registered 60 defensive tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one pass knockdown and three forced fumbles during his time with the Fresno State Bulldogs.