St. Paul’s Crusaders four-peat as provincial hockey champs

The St. Paul’s Crusaders are the Don Barton Cup champions for the fourth year in a row.

The Crusaders captured yet another AAAA Provincial High School Hockey Championship with a 3-0 win over the Sturgeon Heights Huskies in the final on Monday at the Bell MTS Iceplex.

Ethan Lewis scored two goals for the Crusaders in the win. Jack Kaiser had the other marker for St. Paul’s. Chad Harrison recorded the shutout in the clincher.

The win avenged the Crusaders’ elimination in the city playoffs at the hands of the Huskies just a couple of weeks ago. St. Paul’s was in first place for most of the regular season, but they lost their opening round playoff matchup to Sturgeon Heights. The Huskies went on to win the city championship.

The Crusaders’ win marks a record-extending ninth AAAA provincial high school hockey title for St. Paul’s High School. No other school has won more than three provincial hockey championships since the tournament began back in 1993.