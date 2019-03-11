Senior captain who piloted downed Ethiopian plane has connections to Calgary

Yared Getecho was 28 years old when he was killed in a devastating plane crash that claimed the lives of 157 people. A very accomplished and confident pilot with an impeccable record, according to Ethiopian Airlines. The company also said he logged over 8,000 hours in flight.

Getecho was one of the youngest people in the history of Ethiopian Airlines to be promoted to captain, the airline said.

He was at the controls of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 when the passenger jet went down on Sunday. His aunt, Leila Ali Henry, lives in Calgary and said she is still in shock.

“It can’t be — our boy has gone. I was so proud of him,” Ali Henry told Global News through tears on Monday. “It just seemed unfair.”

She said the family is devastated at the loss of her promising nephew.

“He was a rising star,” Henry said. “It’s so hard to see that he is gone.”

Getecho lived in Ethiopia and leaves behind a young brother and his two grieving parents. Most of his family lives in Nairobi.

“He was the child you would want,” Henry said. “He made his parents so proud, he never disappointed them.”

Ali Henry said the family is anxious to hear exactly what happened, but said Getecho would have done everything he could have to land the plane safely.

“He called the tower two minutes after takeoff,” Henry said. “He was a very confident pilot, exceptional.

“He said, ‘Hey guys, turn me around, there’s something wrong with this plane,’ and they gave him clearance to turn around and as he was, it just nose-dived into the ground.”

There are plans underway for a memorial service, Henry said.

“The tragedy of it is the person he was, and how young he was,” Henry said. “He’s so handsome in his face and just an amazing fellow.”

