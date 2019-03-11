Highway 401 at Brighton reopens after all-night shutdown

The highway was shut down Sunday morning at the County Road 30 overpass, after an eastbound tanker truck rolled over and hit the median wall. The tank trailer, carrying 34 thousand kilograms of tar, separated from the cab, and rolled into the westbound lanes. Some of the tar escaped but the rest was pumped out of the trailer into a second vehicle. A crane was called in to get the trailer back on its wheels The westbound lanes of the highway was reopened just before 9 this morning.

