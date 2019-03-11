Canada
March 11, 2019 11:17 am
Updated: March 11, 2019 11:25 am

Highway 401 at Brighton reopens after all-night shutdown

By Videographer  Global News

A tank trailer rolled over and spilled tar across part of the highway

Pete Fisher / Global Peterborough
A A

The highway was shut down Sunday morning at the County Road 30 overpass, after an eastbound tanker truck rolled over and hit the median wall.  The tank trailer, carrying 34 thousand kilograms of tar,  separated from the cab, and rolled into the westbound lanes.  Some of the tar escaped but the rest was pumped out of the trailer into a second vehicle. A crane was called in to get the trailer back on its wheels  The westbound lanes of the highway was reopened just before 9 this morning.

 
Report an error
Brighton
highway 401
Peterborough
Tanker
tar
Truck Accident

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.