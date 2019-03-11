Dozens left sickened by carbcarbon on monoxide leak at Newfoundland rink

Health officials say some patients have persisting symptoms after a carbon monoxide leak at a St. John’s, N.L., arena Friday that sickened dozens of hockey players.

The Bussey-Horwood Arena was closed following the leak, from a piece of equipment used at the rink.

The local health authority, Eastern Health, says patients have been returning to the ER with persisting symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure.

It says anyone with symptoms of poisoning should seek attention in hospital.

Dr. Ken LeDez of Eastern Health says patients with elevated levels of carbon monoxide were given two hours of oxygen treatment.

He warns that flu-like symptoms can occur days and even weeks later.