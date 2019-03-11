Weather
March 11, 2019 10:51 am
Updated: March 11, 2019 10:53 am

Snowfall warning issued in Metro Vancouver for Monday evening

By News Anchor  CKNW

Motorists faced an unexpectedly messy commute on Thursday morning.

Global News
A snowfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada covering the North Shore, the Tri-Cities, Maple Ridge, and the Fraser Valley.

Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga says the snow isn’t expected until Monday night.

“It’s a pretty interesting weather scenario — we will have to watch closely as the day rolls on. Starting with some rain in Metro Vancouver into the afternoon and then that rain will become heavier mid-to-late-afternoon and this evening.

“And that will actually cool the column of air over the Vancouver area late today and tonight, changing from straight rain into at least a mix of rain and snow. Possible snowfall accumulations, of very slushy snow though, at higher levels late today and tonight — two to five centimetres.

