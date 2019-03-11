2 seriously injured after head-on snowmobile collision near Singhampton, Ont.

Two men suffered serious injuries after motorized snow vehicles (MSV) collided head-on near Singhampton, Ont., police say.

Grey County OPP say on Saturday just before 11 a.m., three MSVs collided on an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail.

READ MORE: OPP to conduct distracted driving campaign this March Break

Officers say, as a result, a 58-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).