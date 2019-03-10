Jaguar attacks woman from inside its enclosure, after she crossed a barrier, trying to take a photo

Authorities say a jaguar attacked a woman who crossed a barrier while trying to take a photo Saturday at a wildlife park west of Phoenix.

Wildlife World Zoo authorities say emergency responders took the woman to a hospital to treat cuts on one of her arms and hand.

Zoo officials say the jaguar never got out of her enclosure and won’t be put down because of the incident, which is being fully investigated.

The private facility has more than 600 species and 6,000 animals on display.

The woman’s name, age and hometown weren’t immediately available.