March 10, 2019 6:00 pm

Jaguar attacks woman from inside its enclosure, after she crossed a barrier, trying to take a photo

By Staff The Associated Press

One-year-old black jaguar Mowgli who was brought to Edinburgh in October from a zoo in France to meet his new mate, Handaya, patrols his cage, Tuesday 13 December 2005.

David Cheskin/PA
Authorities say a jaguar attacked a woman who crossed a barrier while trying to take a photo Saturday at a wildlife park west of Phoenix.

Wildlife World Zoo authorities say emergency responders took the woman to a hospital to treat cuts on one of her arms and hand.

Zoo officials say the jaguar never got out of her enclosure and won’t be put down because of the incident, which is being fully investigated.

The private facility has more than 600 species and 6,000 animals on display.

The woman’s name, age and hometown weren’t immediately available.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

