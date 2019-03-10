Regina Pats drop sixth straight with 6-1 loss to Moose Jaw Warriors

Justin Almeida and Brayden Tracey had two goals and an assist apiece as the Moose Jaw Warriors (37-19-8) dealt the Regina Pats (18-44-3) its sixth loss in a row in Western Hockey League (WHL) action Saturday night.

The Warriors beat the Pats 6-1 at Mosaic Place in Moose Jaw.

Daniil Stepanov and Luke Ormsby also scored while Jett Woo tacked on three helpers for Moose Jaw. Adam Evanoff made 24 saves for the win.

Garrett Wright was the lone Pats skater to beat Evanoff. Dean McNabb stopped 31-of-36 shots in a losing effort.

The Pats are off until Wednesday when they host the Swift Current Broncos. Game time is 7 p.m.