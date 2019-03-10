Revival Music Room closure strikes chord with Regina artist

The days are numbered for Regina’s Revival Music Room, as the venue is set to close at the end of April.

Scott Pettigrew was a rookie musician when he first performed at Revival Music Room nearly two years ago. In fact, he was the first artist to grace the stage.

“It’s going to suck to lose that space,” Pettigrew said. “We’ve been trying to figure out what we’re going to do for a couple of shows coming up in the next few months that I probably would have had there. Now I guess we’re going to have to find an alternate venue.”

Revival’s owner Rick Krieger made the announcement in a Facebook post last week.

“We wanted to give people enough opportunity and enough notice that they could come out a few more times and enjoy things,” Krieger said.

Krieger originally bought the space in 2001 and opened it as McNally’s. After 15 years, it became Durty Nelly’s under new ownership, but a short time later Krieger took back possession.

“It grew from starting with small Celtic bands to full rock and roll shows,” Krieger said. “The stage moved around a little bit to better facilitate those nights and the business grew with it.”

While the music changed, so did the performers on stage.

“It’s areas like this that (artists) hone their craft, they develop it, they become better with audiences and get better as an artist,” Krieger said, adding that The Dead South and Jess Moskaluke played beginner shows at McNally’s.

“I think it’s an important thing and a development tool that young artists need to get them to that next level of bigger rooms, bigger shows and bigger success.”

While Krieger is calling it quits for personal reasons and to pursue other opportunities, Pettigrew is taking this as a blow to the local music scene.

“We are in a hard place for live music. I think a lot of it has to do with people just not actually going out to do things,” Pettigrew said.

“I think you have a lot more people staying home, watching Netflix and Youtube and spending their time on other things.”

Pettigrew might have grown since his first show at Revival Music Room, but he doesn’t forget his time on the stage.

“All of the favourite songs of mine that I’ve written have all been written since I played that first show at Revival.”