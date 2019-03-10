London police seek assistance in search for missing man

London police are asking for a helping hand from the public as they continue to search for a missing senior.

George Coughlin, 76, of London is described as a white man with grey and brown hair, along with some facial hair.

Police say he walks hunched over with a cane and was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweater and blue jeans.

Coughlin was last spotted in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers and Coughlin’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may know his whereabouts is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).