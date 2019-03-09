Kelowna firefighters extinguish attic fire

Emergency crews in Kelowna extinguished an electrical fire in the attic of a Rutland home early Saturday.

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, the fire happened just after 12 a.m., along the 400 block of Montgomery Road. The fire department said the first arriving crew reported seeing light smoke coming from the eaves of the single-storey house.

Fire department platoon captain Scott Clarke said firefighters found a small fire in the attic and that it was quickly extinguished. The home reportedly sustained some damage, enough that it was determined to be unsafe for the tenants to stay the night.

The fire department said four dogs and four of the six tenants were home at the time of the fire, and that all escaped unharmed. Emergency Support Services is reportedly looking after accommodations for the six tenants and four dogs.

The fire department said the fire is not suspicious. Four engines along with 18 fire personnel responded to the incident.