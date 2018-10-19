Fire
October 19, 2018 10:06 am
Updated: October 19, 2018 10:09 am

Fire crews extinguish attic blaze at Hi-Ball Restaurant

A fire at the Hi-Ball Restaurant on Academy Road was extinguished Thursday night.

Fire crews extinguished a blaze in the attic of a Chinese restaurant on Academy Road after a report of smoke Thursday night.

No one was injured in the incident, which ended after fire crews knocked down an interior ceiling at the Hi-Ball Restaurant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.

