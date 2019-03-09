Canada
March 9, 2019 9:14 am

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to canvass homes across London for Day of Action on Affordable Housing

By Reporter  980 CFPL

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh makes his way to the podium to deliver a speech to members of caucus and the party during a speech in Ottawa, Wednesday February 27, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A A

After holding a round table on the issue on Friday, federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will continue tackling the crisis of homelessness in London Saturday.

READ MORE: Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to hold round-table on housing crisis in the Forest City

Singh will be canvassing homes across the city for the Day of Action on Affordable Housing.

Officials say he’s looking to hear constituents’ stories about the housing crisis.

READ MORE: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh wants to ‘double down’ in federal election By Kristy Kirkup The Canadian Press

The event gets underway at 9:30 a.m. at Irene Mathyssen’s constituency office at 1700 Dundas Street.

New Democrats across the country are also participating in the event.

WATCH: Toronto City Council urges Mayor Tory to deal with city’s affordable housing crisis

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Affordable Housing
Day of Action on Affordable Housing
housing crisis
Jagmeet Singh
Ldnont
London
London Ontario
NDP
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
New Democratic Party

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.