NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to canvass homes across London for Day of Action on Affordable Housing

After holding a round table on the issue on Friday, federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will continue tackling the crisis of homelessness in London Saturday.

Singh will be canvassing homes across the city for the Day of Action on Affordable Housing.

Officials say he’s looking to hear constituents’ stories about the housing crisis.

The event gets underway at 9:30 a.m. at Irene Mathyssen’s constituency office at 1700 Dundas Street.

New Democrats across the country are also participating in the event.

