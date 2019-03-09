This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: March 9

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

‘Beyond #MeToo’

For more than 20 years, Sandi Curtis — a music therapist and professor — has been using music as a tool for healing and social activism.

Now, she’s taking that knowledge and sharing it in a new film called Beyond #MeToo.

Premiering on April 8 at Concordia University, the film explores the use of music and art to challenge our culture of male violence against women.

Curtis joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to discuss her work.

Mortgage concerns?

Terry Kilakos, a local mortgage expert, has expressed some concern over Canada’s mortgage rules.

The president of North East Mortgages says the federal government’s mortgage rules have become too restrictive.

Kilakos argues housing markets have cooled to the point where potential responsible homeowners are being turned away.

Kilakos joined Bryan-Baynes to discuss the situation facing buyers.

Exploring cultural identity

What does it mean to be Chinese in Canada?

That’s something William Ging Wee Dere has been exploring through writing in film.

In his new book, Being Chinese in Canada: The Struggle for Identity, Redress and Belonging, Dere discusses his personal struggle for identity and belonging in this country.

He shares stories from his childhood that include a lot of hard work and struggling to connect with the narratives of his friends.

He also touches upon the effects that years of exclusionary policies by the Canadian government had on his family.

Dere joined Bryan Baynes to discuss his new book.