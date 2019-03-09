Entertainment
March 9, 2019 12:52 am
Updated: March 9, 2019 1:58 am

Kelowna’s Stuart Park ice rink put on defrost

After a record 99 day run, the Stuart Park ice rink on Kelowna’s waterfront has been closed for the season.

Crews began scraping the ice surface around noon on Friday after the last patrons left.

The ice surface will continue to be dismantled and the area has been cordoned off for safety while the work is ongoing.

When the concrete is once again exposed, the area will host events like Dancing in the Park, a free instructor lead dance lesson that takes place Wednesday’s in July and August.

The ice surface is expected to reopen Dec. 1, weather permitting.

