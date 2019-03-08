Near double-drowning at Kiwanis Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton

Two children have been taken to hospital after a near drowning at the Kiwanis Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton.

Police and paramedics were called to the facility on Ellis Avenue just before 8 p.m. Friday.

David Thompson, Hamilton Paramedic Supt., told CHML News that they responded to a call of patients with vital signs absent.

.@HamiltonPolice investigating after a double near-drowning at the Kiwanis Boys & Girls Club on Ellis Ave. Two girls rescued, one was unconscious and the second without vitals – both revived by a lifeguard. @HPS_Paramedics transporting to @mch_childrens hospital #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/cf0DoEuqT9 — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) March 9, 2019

Thompson says lifeguards pulled the patients out of the pool and performed basic life support procedures until paramedics arrived.

He says the two girls were taken to hospital in stable condition.

“Both patients were talking and alert,” Thompson said.

Near-drowning in a pool at Kiwanis Boys & Girls Clubs of Hamilton on Ellis Avenue. Two girls removed, one was unconscious and revived by a lifeguard. Both are being transported by @HPS_Paramedics to McMaster Children's Hospital. @BGCHamilton #HamOnt — DR (@Media371) March 9, 2019

The ages of the two children have not been released.

Officials at the Boys and Girls Club say they have closed the Ellis Avenue location for the remainder of the evening.

#BGCAlert – Our Kiwanis Club on 45 Ellis Ave has closed early this evening. We will be closed for the rest of the evening (March 8th). — BGC of Hamilton (@BGCHamilton) March 9, 2019