Near double-drowning at Kiwanis Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton
Two children have been taken to hospital after a near drowning at the Kiwanis Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton.
Police and paramedics were called to the facility on Ellis Avenue just before 8 p.m. Friday.
David Thompson, Hamilton Paramedic Supt., told CHML News that they responded to a call of patients with vital signs absent.
Thompson says lifeguards pulled the patients out of the pool and performed basic life support procedures until paramedics arrived.
He says the two girls were taken to hospital in stable condition.
“Both patients were talking and alert,” Thompson said.
The ages of the two children have not been released.
Officials at the Boys and Girls Club say they have closed the Ellis Avenue location for the remainder of the evening.
