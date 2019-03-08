Pathologist and women’s rights pioneer Maude Abbott honoured on International Women’s Day

Dr. Maude Abbott, a trailblazer in women’s rights and a renowned doctor, is being honoured for her contributions to the world of medicine and gender equality.

A small island off the coast of the Rivière du Nord in the Laurentians will be named after the late pathologist as part of International Women’s Day in Quebec.

The province’s toponomy commission said on Friday the island is close to the village of Saint-André East where Abbott was born in 1869.

“A true pioneer in her field, Maude Abbott is a source of inspiration and pride for many women in Quebec,” said Minister of Culture and Communications Nathalie Roy in a statement.

In 1890, Abbott broke barriers by being one of the first women to graduate with a bachelor’s degree from McGill University.

However, she was barred from pursuing her passions of studying medicine when the university refused her entry into its medical school because she was a woman.

The keen student was undeterred.

In 1894, she earned her medical degree — including a slew of accolades — from Bishop’s University in the Eastern Townships. She was one of the first women to become a doctor in Quebec.

After she was rejected by McGill, the university appointed Abbott as an assistant curator of its medical museum in 1898. In her position, Abbott broke another barrier by teaching students at the museum even if she was not a formal professor.

In her work, Abbott made groundbreaking contributions to the world of medicine with a specific focus on congenital heart diseases.

As a women’s rights pioneer, Abbott also helped found the Federation of Medical Women of Canada in 1924.

In 1936, she was recognized with an honorary medical degree from McGill. She died in Montreal in 1940.