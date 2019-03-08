Traffic
March 8, 2019 3:11 pm
Updated: March 8, 2019 3:15 pm

Major water main break floods Sinclair Street

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

A major water main break on Sinclair Avenue saw slushy water fill the street Friday.

A major water main break Friday flooded Sinclair Street at Kingsbury Avenue in the Garden City neighbourhood.

Witnesses told Global News that water was “gushing” out of people’s garages.

City crews showed up at about 1:15 p.m. to tackle the break.

Water gushes on Sinclair Avenue Friday.

Michael Draven/Global News

The city said Friday traffic was not being impeded, but that water to the area had been shut off.

