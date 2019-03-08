Major water main break floods Sinclair Street
A A
A major water main break Friday flooded Sinclair Street at Kingsbury Avenue in the Garden City neighbourhood.
Witnesses told Global News that water was “gushing” out of people’s garages.
City crews showed up at about 1:15 p.m. to tackle the break.
The city said Friday traffic was not being impeded, but that water to the area had been shut off.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.