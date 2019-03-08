Saskatoon Tim Hortons customer rolls up the rim, wins new SUV

A Saskatoon woman is driving a new a 2019 Jeep Compass compact SUV after rolling up the rim of her Tim Hortons cup.

Kia Powery said she typically gets cold drinks, but the recent frigid weather persuaded her to go with a white hot chocolate for her win about a month ago.

“It said ‘win Jeep’ and I just lost my mind. I was screaming,” Powery said on March 8 at the Tim Hortons on Preston Avenue South in the Stonebridge neighbourhood.

“I went into work and I was like ‘I’m sorry, but I just won a car before I got here and I don’t know what I’m supposed to do’ so we just had a big party at work and it was a great time,” she said.

The grand prize winner said the new Jeep came at a perfect time.

“I have a really old car and it’s been super loyal, super faithful,” Powery said.

“But the day before I won the Jeep, I had to get my car boosted three different times and it was so cold my jumper cables had snapped … every day since I won the Jeep, something else has gone wrong with my car.”

During the RRRoll Up the Rim to Win contest, customers in Canada have a chance to win one of over 43 million prizes, including 40 Jeep Compass SUVs.

The contest started Feb. 6 and runs until April 17, or while cup supplies last. Prizes can be redeemed until May 3.

Tim Hortons has over 4,800 system-wide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world.