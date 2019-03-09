Palliative Manitoba looking for knitters to weave 200 Warm Memories Scarves

Palliative Manitoba is putting a call out for knitters to help children with the grieving process.

Warm Memories Scarves will be provided to kids attending KidsGrieve2, TeensGrieve2 programs as well Camp Bridges and Camp Stepping Stone. The programs and camps provide a safe space for kids to grieve a loss of a significant person in their life.

“It’s a way to show they are not alone,” said Mike Goldberg with Palliative Manitoba.

The scarves are meant to act like a hug for children.

Goldberg said it’s important for people, from kids to seniors, to not bottle-up conversations related to near the end of life or grieving.

“With people nearing the end of life, we have trained volunteers to provide a compassionate presence as they go through the stage. We also have the trained volunteers that can help people grieve,” he said.

“We can do this all over the province. We can connect in person or by phone and have a compassionate conversation with them,” Goldberg added.

The scarves are created in partnership with Canadian Virtual Hospice and the goal is to have 200 knitted by May.

The knitting pattern can be found here.

More information on warm memories scarves, or how to volunteer with Palliative Manitoba can be found here.

WATCH: Creating a Warm Memories Scarf for grieving children