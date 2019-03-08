Front street in bad shape? It won’t get fixed until at least next year, says Winnipeg engineer

If you were hoping to see repairs to your residential street this year, you’re probably out of luck.

The city’s standing policy committee on infrastructure renewal and public works heard Thursday that all residential roadwork is being deferred until 2020 at the earliest, due in part to a funding squabble with the province.

Public works director Jim Berezowsky told the committee the majority of 2019 funding for street renewal was already allocated to industrial streets, with the remaining funds spent on engineering costs for local streets.

“For 2019, we did a first charge on our industrial streets, which is in the local street program, so a lot of our residential street program for 2019 will be deferred to later years, 2020-2021,” said Berezowsky at the meeting.

“It’s important to note that’s deferred, not cancelled.”

Berezowsky said lane renewals are also significantly reduced for 2019.

“We really had no room to move because we have the accelerated roads program we have to deliver,” Brad Neirnick, the city’s manager of engineering, told the committee.

“Most of our accelerated roads were already under contract, so we had to deliver.

“In total, we had identified 53 street locations and 11 lanes, and those are all being deferred. We’ve done all the engineering for them, but they have to sit and wait.”

