Parents warned after man tries to grab girl at Lord Selkirk Elementary School

Students were sent home with a letter for parents after a man apparently tried to grab a student at Lord Selkirk Elementary School.

The letter, sent home on March 7, says a student had left the school to head to the playground when a man tried to grab her near the doors.

She managed to run away and she told her mother, who called police.

The girl described the man as in his 20s or early 30s, with a slim build and dressed in black clothing and wearing black shoes.

“Our teachers have reviewed street safety with their students and our staff are alerted to watch for this person near the school,” reads the letter.

The letter asks parents to go over safety plans with their kids and to encourage them to walk with a friend, sibling or family member to and from school.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222.

