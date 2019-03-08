Super Mega Ultimate Techathlon raises money to teach kids coding

The Central Okanagan United Way put the fun back in fundraising on Thursday when it launched the Super Mega Ultimate Techathlon.

“We’re raising funds to help disadvantaged youth get into the tech sector,” United Way of the Central and South Okanagan Similkameen executive director Helen Jackman said.

There are 16 teams participating in the eight week challenge to raise money for CODEanagan.

Teams gathered at the Innovation Centre where they began the challenge by playing Mario Kart on a giant screen in front of an enthusiastic crowd of more than 100.

“We wanted to create a different kind of fundraiser,” Jackman said. “This is an opportunity to do some team building.”

Each team registered with $500 to get involved and they welcome more challengers for their quirky, weekly tech-games that culminate on April 27.

The top prize is bragging rights and knowing you’ve helped teens get a well-deserved chance at success.